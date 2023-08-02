Traffic light coming to FM 407

A traffic light is being planned for a FM 407 intersection near Lantana.

Denton County Precinct 4 Commissioner Dianne Edmondson said her office has received many requests for a new traffic signal to be installed at the intersection of FM 407 and Rayzor Road, next to Rayzor Elementary School. Edmondson asked the Texas Department of Transportation to conduct a traffic sgunal warrant analysis study for the intersection.

“I am pleased to announce that based on the traffic study, TxDOT concurs with our request to install a traffic signal,” Edmondson said in an email last week. “The authorization of this signal will allow TxDOT to proceed with the design and construction of the traffic signal at this location.”

Edmondson said Wednesday that there is no known timeline yet for the construction and activated of the four-way traffic signal.