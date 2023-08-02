Man last seen leaving Denton County Jail reported missing

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who went missing after leaving Denton County Jail.

Tyler Burkett, 31, of Gainesville, was booked into the jail on March 29 on warrants for DWI, unlawful carry of a weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to jail records. He was released on bond on May 24.

Burkett’s mother reported to authorities on June 8 that she had not heard from Burkett since he was released from jail, according to a notice form the Denton County Sheriff’s Office that was released on Wednesday. Burkett did not have a vehicle or phone when he went missing. He has tattoos on both forearms, including one on his left arm that says “Lily Snow Jefferson.”

The DCSO on Wednesday asked the public to contact Investigator Richard Anders at 940-349-1671 or [email protected] if they have any information about Burkett’s whereabouts.