Northlake Police Blotter

The Northlake Police Department made 15 arrests from June 1 through June 25, answered 353 calls for service, and took 32 reports. Here are some recent police calls:

June 1 – An officer initiated a traffic stop on I-35W for a traffic violation at 9:05 a.m. After conducting field sobriety tests, it was determined that the driver was intoxicated and placed under arrest.

June 1 – An officer initiated a traffic stop on I-35W for a fictitious license plate. As the officer turned on the emergency lights, the driver of the vehicle failed to pull over for approximately 2 miles. Once stopped, the officer conducted an investigation. The driver was arrested on felony drug charges.

June 1 – An officer responded to the 2000 blk of Cowbird Way regarding a Criminal Mischief report. The victim stated an unknown person entered his vehicle and scratched up the back of the driver seat. The information was forwarded to Criminal Investigations.

June 4 – An officer conducted a traffic stop on I-35W for speeding (134 mph). The driver stated he had rented the car and wanted to see how fast it would go. He was arrested for reckless driving and taken to the Denton County Jail.

June 4 – Officers were dispatched to the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive for an assault. Officers determined that there was an altercation and identified the suspect. A warrant was issued due to the suspect leaving the scene.

June 6 – Officers were dispatched to the 14000 blk of Corral City Drive regarding an assault. After investigating the incident, officers placed one subject in custody for Assault Family Violence. The suspect was transported to the Denton County Jail.

June 8 – An officer took a report regarding Criminal Mischief in the 12000 blk of FM 1171. An unknown subject broke the glass on a door leading into a residence that was not occupied. The information was forwarded to Criminal Investigations.

June 22 – Officers were dispatched to the 2000 blk of Elm Place regarding a dispute between a cab driver and rider over fee for service. The cab driver stated the rider owed a certain amount, but the meter showed a different amount. After a brief conversation with both parties, a resolution was made, and the officer cleared the call.

June 24 – An officer received a stolen vehicle alert on a license plate reader near Raceway Drive. Officers located the vehicle and observed an occupant exit the vehicle. Officers detained the suspect and confirmed the vehicle was stolen out of Ft. Worth. The suspect was arrested and taken to the Denton County Jail.