Highland Village seeks to honor its resident veterans

The city of Highland Village is seeking new nominations for veterans who have lived in Highland Village to honor at its Veterans Monument.

Initially, recognition was limited to those residents killed in action while serving our country, according to the city website. After receiving requests to honor those who have served and survived, the City Council amended the policy to include all Highland Village veterans who meet the following criteria: the veteran, who was honorably discharged, maintained Highland Village residency for a period of at least one year at any point in the veteran’s life.

A 2” x 6” plate will be ordered by the city, and funded by the family or a sponsor, and will be placed on the stone monument in a ceremony. An application must be completed and submitted to the office of the City Manager. Once approved, the plate will be ordered. To be included in a Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 14, an application must be submitted by Sept. 5.

The monument is in a designated area on the landscaped grounds of the Highland Village Municipal Complex, 1000 Highland Village Road.