Sheriff’s Corner — July 2023

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office Communications Unit receives, processes, and prioritizes 911 emergency and non-emergency calls for 25 police departments, 11 fire and medical departments, 13 various state and local agencies, and all of unincorporated Denton County.

This unit handles a substantial amount of calls. In 2022, our Communications Officers answered 74,831 emergency 911 calls, 239,865 non-emergency calls, 253,934 self-initiated calls for service, and officers responded to 93,856 public requests. So far in 2023, our Communications Officers answered 36,732 emergency 911 calls, 103,110 non-emergency calls, 121,407 self-initiated calls for service, and officers responded to 40,116 public requests.

Felicity Frankland was selected as the 2022 Silent Hero Certification Recognition Award recipient for DCSO Communications. This award recognizes telecommunicators whose daily performance is an inspiration and example to others.

Sofia Whitmire received the 2022 Texas APCO Trainer of the Year award at the annual Texas APCO/NENA Conference. This award goes to a telecommunicator whose contributions are instrumental in the excellence and success of a training program within a public safety agency. Sofia is a role model and her efforts and dedication to the Communications Center have a far-reaching and positive impact.

Sofia Whitmire, Marla Hamilton, Elaine Armstrong and Bonnie Putnam were presented with a Life Saving Award by Emergency Services District #1 for their role in response to a cardiac arrest. The patient made a full recovery due to the quick actions of these dispatchers along with everyone involved.

We appreciate these telecommunicators for all their contributions to the DCSO Communications Unit.

Woman’s Empowerment Program

If you are a female and are interested in a free self-defense class, we invite you to join us in our Woman’s Empowerment Program (WEP). This is not like any self-defense class offered. You will learn powerful self-defense skills directly from law enforcement. This class will empower both your mind and your body by learning how to avoid a dangerous situation, recognize danger, and how to defend yourself.

Our next Woman’s Empowerment Program will be on Saturday, July 15, from 9 until 11:30 a.m. at the Main Courthouse on the second floor, 1450 E. McKinney Street. Registration is required by email at: [email protected]. Those 15 years and older may attend. Please submit your full name along with contact information.

We Need You!

We are currently hiring for several positions! If you are interested in a career in Law Enforcement, join Denton County Sheriff’s Office and be a part of a great organization. Visit our website to apply: governmentjobs.com/careers/dentoncounty