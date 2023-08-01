Tuesday, August 1, 2023
Refuge for Women to host human trafficking awareness event

By Mark Smith
Image courtesy of Refuge for Women

Refuge for Women North Texas, a nonprofit based in Denton that provides a safe space for women who are victims of sex trafficking, wants to spread awareness about the issue in North Texas with a “Truth About Trafficking” community awareness event to be held next month.

“Unveiling the Shadows: Peer into Dallas’ Human Trafficking & Learn How You Can Join the Fight” is scheduled for 7-8:30 p.m. on Sept. 7 at Eastside Community Church, 7730 Abrams Road in Dallas.

“So much light is being shed on human trafficking right now but many are just now learning about the fastest growing crime in the world,” said Christine Mann, community engagement coordinator for the organization. “However, not all human trafficking looks the same! At this event you will hear from the experts in this field like Dallas law enforcement, Homeland Security, Dallas Police, the Sheriff’s office, NGO’s in the Dallas area, a survivor leader, and others who are committed to share with others the truth about trafficking!”

The event is free, and attendees are asked to register before the event. Click here for more information.

Previous articleCross Timbers Water Supply reports continuing record water usage
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

