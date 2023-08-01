Bartonville Police Blotter

The Bartonville Police Department, during the month of May, had 554 calls for service, in which 17 resulted in incident reports and 6 motor vehicle crash reports. Here are some recent police calls:

May 11: An officer responded to the 800 block of Porter Road regarding an agency assist with ESD 1. A female had fallen off a horse and injured her back.

May 13: An officer responded to the 2200 block of FM 407 regarding an animal complaint. Further investigation revealed a mother goose and her babies were attempting to cross FM 407 and were needing assistance. The officer shut FM 407 down so they could safely cross the road.

May 15: An officer responded to the 800 block of Porter Road regarding a welfare concern. Further investigation revealed an individual at the location was intoxicated and experiencing a mental crisis. The patient was later transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

May 16: An officer received a forgery/fraud report. Further investigation revealed fraudulent charges were reported totaling approximately $7,000 in and around Detroit, Michigan.

May 24: Officers responded to the 600 block of Stonewood Blvd. regarding a burglary. Further investigation revealed a man entered the home without permission and would not leave. The man finally left the home and officers located him in the area. It was determined he was having a mental episode. The man was transported to a local facility by his parents for further evaluation.

May 26: An officer went to the 1800 block of FM 407 regarding a theft report. Further investigation revealed a former employee was seen removing property from a freezer and taking it without consent from the owner.

May 28: An officer went to the intersection of Broome and Porter Road regarding a single vehicle crash. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated.

