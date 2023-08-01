Cross Timbers Water Supply reports continuing record water usage

The Cross Timbers Water Supply Corporation is asking residents to continue practicing water conservation measures due to record usage.

The area has received little rain amid high temperatures with drought conditions. Residents should water their lawns only on their allowed watering days, and only between 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. For the month of June, members of CTWSC used an average of 26,100 gallons per household, which is a significantly higher average monthly usage than in previous years, according to a CTWSC news release.

CTWSC also announced that it will begin capital improvements to the water lines in the Stonewood area to 8-inch lines and adding fire hydrants. The work will begin sometime late this summer and is expected to take two months to complete. Also, the current backflow testing program is ongoing, yet over 35% of members have not completed the required testing.

“We urge all homeowners with a sprinkler/irrigation system (in addition to any wells with a cross-connect to the CTWSC water line) to get their backflow device inspected,” CTWSC said in a statement. “This program is mandated from the State of Texas TCEQ and will help keep our water source protected. For members who do not have a sprinkler system but have received a letter regarding testing, please contact CTWSC to notify them.”

