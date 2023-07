The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office this week released the identity of a man who drowned in Grapevine Lake on July 13.

According to the city of Grapevine, the man dove into the lake from a boat, but never returned to the boat that Thursday afternoon. The fire department’s dive team searched for the man’s body for days, recovering it on Saturday morning.

The man has been identified as 56-year-old Joseph Hooper of Grapevine, according to the medical examiner’s office.