Wednesday, July 26, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Denton County issues burn ban

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
81
Photo courtesy of Denton County ESD No. 1

A burn ban for Denton County was issued Tuesday, effective immediately.

Despite recent rainfall, persistent triple digit temperatures in the past week have dried out soil moisture levels, grass, leaves, shrubs and trees, which could serve as fuel in a grass fire, according to a Denton County news release.

Photo courtesy of Denton County

Denton County Commissioners Court, upon recommendation by the Denton County Fire Marshal’s Office, issued the burn ban Tuesday morning.

“It is Denton County’s responsibility to ensure the safety of all residents,” said Denton County Fire Marshal Brad Sebastian. While northeast portions of the county has received more rain, southern Denton County is seeing a higher level of drought.

“We continuously monitor the conditions across Denton County and issue burn bans when we believe the potential for a major grass fire exists,” the fire marshal said.

With high temperatures again in the forecast next week, the danger for grass fires will increase, he said.

The burn ban prohibits all outdoor burning and limits outdoor cooking and open and enclosed hotwork such as welding to certain conditions to eliminate the potential for grass fires. Denton County joins another 141 counties in Texas with burn bans currently in place including neighboring Wise and Tarrant counties, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Previous articleGrapevine Lake drowning victim identified
Next articleMosquito spraying scheduled for Lantana after West Nile virus sample found
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.