Denton County issues burn ban

A burn ban for Denton County was issued Tuesday, effective immediately.

Despite recent rainfall, persistent triple digit temperatures in the past week have dried out soil moisture levels, grass, leaves, shrubs and trees, which could serve as fuel in a grass fire, according to a Denton County news release.

Denton County Commissioners Court, upon recommendation by the Denton County Fire Marshal’s Office, issued the burn ban Tuesday morning.

“It is Denton County’s responsibility to ensure the safety of all residents,” said Denton County Fire Marshal Brad Sebastian. While northeast portions of the county has received more rain, southern Denton County is seeing a higher level of drought.

“We continuously monitor the conditions across Denton County and issue burn bans when we believe the potential for a major grass fire exists,” the fire marshal said.

With high temperatures again in the forecast next week, the danger for grass fires will increase, he said.

The burn ban prohibits all outdoor burning and limits outdoor cooking and open and enclosed hotwork such as welding to certain conditions to eliminate the potential for grass fires. Denton County joins another 141 counties in Texas with burn bans currently in place including neighboring Wise and Tarrant counties, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.