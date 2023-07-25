Mosquito spraying scheduled for Lantana after West Nile virus sample found

Denton County Public Health has confirmed one positive West Nile virus (WNV) mosquito sample has been found in a mosquito trap in unincorporated Denton County near Lantana.

As a result, DCPH will conduct truck-based “ultra-low volume” fogging near the sample’s location in southeast Lantana and Canyon Oaks beginning Wednesday. The spraying schedule is as follows, weather permitting:

Wednesday, July 26, between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Thursday, July 27, between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Friday, July 28, between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, eight out of 10 people infected with WNV will have no symptoms. Approximately one in five people infected will develop flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, and rash. Most people will recover completely from WNV but may experience several weeks of fatigue. About one in 150 people infected will develop a severe illness.

DCPH advises residents to take the following steps to minimize risk of contracting WNV:

Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood to minimize mosquito breeding sites such as bird baths, flowerpots, and clogged rain gutters. Consider the use of BTI briquettes, often called mosquito dunks, in standing water that cannot be eliminated.

Dress in long sleeves and pants when you are outside and spray thin clothing with repellent.

Defend yourself by using EPA-registered repellent. Check for ingredients like DEET, Picaridin, or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.

Residents in the affected area are being informed via emergency alerts and signage.