Flower Mound P&Z approves Tesla dealership

The Flower Mound Planning & Zoning Commission voted unanimously Monday night to recommend approval of a Specific Use Permit for a new Tesla dealership and service center on FM 407.

The proposed appointment-only dealership would be one story and about 51,000 square feet, located at 1805 Justin Road, on an undeveloped 5.33-acre lot behind the RaceTrac, Valvoline Instant Oil Change, Christian Brothers Automotive and National Tire & Battery. P&Z commissioners acknowledged that a Tesla dealership would fit in well with the neighboring businesses and would be a good use for a unique property.

According to a letter from Tesla, the proposed store hours would be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Service hours would be 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

During the meeting, a Tesla representative said the company chose Flower Mound because of the “huge demand” from local residents for new vehicles and service. The Tesla dealership would “not operate like a traditional car dealership.” Customers can look around the showroom without an appointment, but they would have to make an appointment, or order online, to make a purchase.

Tesla is requesting two exceptions from town code, which commissioners had no problem granting. One would allow Tesla to have utilities above ground, an exception that has been allowed for other businesses in the area, and the other would be to allow the primary exterior color to be gray, which goes against town code but is part of the company’s color scheme.

The Flower Mound Town Council will consider the Tesla request at a meeting in August.