The Affordable American Dream: Outlaw Renovations puts high-quality renovations within reach

Mark Miller
By Mark Miller
0
14
Outlaw Renovations owner Ryan Lambert provides high quality residential and commercial upgrades at lower prices than big companies. (Photo by Lynn Seeden/Seeden Photography)

After 14 years of working for other people in Oklahoma and Texas, Ryan Lambert decided it was finally time to make his dream of owning his own company a reality.

The 32-year-old Decatur resident launched Outlaw Renovations LLC in late April focused on providing the highest quality in residential and commercial upgrades at lower prices than big companies.

“I’ve had the LLC for quite awhile but went into full effect about six weeks ago and I’m already booked up,” he said. “My motto is ‘The Affordable American Dream.’ I’m trying to offer that same kind of quality at an affordable rate.”

So far, he’s been doing just that for customers primarily in southern Denton County. His company also has worked on many lakefront properties on Moss Lake near Gainesville serving as second homes for Argyle residents.

Among the remodeling projects on which he’s worked include additions, bathrooms, porches, patios, decks, kitchens and more.

He’s been putting his experience as a hands-on worker, crew leader, project manager, estimator and project manager to good use. He has one regular three-person crew plus as many other subcontractors as needed. He’s formed and maintained many good relationships through the years through his previous employers.

“I tell people, ‘I’m the owner but I’m also there every single day.’” said Lambert, who has been a remodeler since age 18 and led his first crew at 19.

Lambert and his crew are experts at renovating, new construction, project management and more. Outlaw Renovations is fully licensed and insured.

“We are also skilled in managing budgets, timelines, and resources effectively to help ensure your project is done on time and on budget while exceeding your expectations of detail and care,” he said.

To find out more, visit outlawrenovation.com or contact Lambert at [email protected] or call him at 940-399-7900.

 

(Sponsored content)

