Great American Cookies now open in Highland Village

A rebranded cookie shop reopened its doors in Highland Village on Thursday after a quick renovation.

FAT Brands, parent company of Great American Cookies among many other restaurant and dessert shop chains, purchased Nestlé shops from Crest Foods in May 2022. The company’s CEO said at the time that it would rebrand the 85 Nestlé locations around the country as Great American Cookie Shops.

The Nestlé shop at The Shops at Highland Village, 1400 Shoal Creek, Suite 100, closed its doors in May. After renovations were complete, the sweets shop reopened last week under the Great American Cookies brand. Customers can order custom cookie cakes or choose from one of their designs, as well as cookies and brownies.

Click here for more information.