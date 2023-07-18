Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Tip a Cop at Texas Roadhouse to support Special Olympics Texas

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of the town of Northlake

Local police departments will be serving meals at Texas Roadhouse restaurants next week to raise money for Special Olympics Texas.

One day each July, Texas Roadhouse hosts the “Tip a Cop” national campaign to provide awareness and financial support for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. All donations in Denton County will go toward sports training and athletic competitions for Special Olympics Texas.

Tip a Cop day is scheduled for July 27, and there are three locations in and around southern Denton County:

3811 Long Prairie Road, Flower Mound, 4-9 p.m. Click here to donate.

18355 I-35W, Northlake, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Click here to donate.

2817 South I-35E, Denton, 5-9 p.m. Click here to donate.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

