Around Argyle — July 2023

I hope everyone enjoyed a happy and safe 4th of July holiday. There’s a lot happening around Argyle, and before I get into the details, I wanted to start by acknowledging all of our recent graduates.

Your hard work, perseverance, and dedication have paid off, and this is a moment to celebrate your achievements. As you embark on new paths and pursue your dreams, I want to extend my heartfelt wishes for a future filled with success, fulfillment, and happiness. May you find purpose in your chosen endeavors, and may your journey be filled with exciting opportunities, personal growth, and meaningful connections. Remember to embrace challenges as stepping stones to greatness and to never stop learning and expanding your horizons. The world awaits your unique contributions, and I have no doubt that you will make a positive impact wherever you go. Congratulations and best of luck on your remarkable journey ahead!

Regarding happenings around town, the Argyle Police Department, under the leadership of Chief Emmitt Jackson, along with the Denton County Emergency Services District #1, hosted yet another incredibly successful Child Safety Fair on June 10th. This was the 3rd annual event, and each year it gets a little bigger and better. It was great to see so many families attending, and we look forward to another great event next year! We’re also exploring opportunities to bring additional community events to Argyle throughout the year. Stay tuned for additional information.

Another important item to mention is the update of the Town’s Comprehensive Plan. A Comprehensive Plan is the official document that guides decisions for future growth and development, and it incorporates actionable strategies so that growth and conservation are done in a balanced and coordinated manner. We appreciate all the time and effort being put in by the committee of citizen volunteers, and we will continue to include multiple avenues for all Argyle citizens to provide input throughout the entire process.

Speaking of development, we’re excited to say that work has begun on the “Argyle Neighborhood Shops by Slate,” a 19,675 square-foot, two-story building that will be home to eight to 10 businesses on FM 407 just east of Hwy 377 in front of the BPS Jet building. The developer stated it will include a dance studio on the top floor and various shops on the first floor possibly including a restaurant. We will provide additional details as we work with the developer to help attract desirable businesses.

In closing, the Town would like to recognize the outstanding leadership of Dr. Telena Wright in her role as AISD Superintendent. Dr. Wright has served the school district and this community for over 15 years, and I ask you to join me in thanking her and wishing her our best as she begins her well-deserved retirement.

Argyle Seniors Update

Submitted by Stella McDaniel

What a great time the seniors had at their Hawaiian luncheon last month. Travis Weaver, Attorney at Law, was the guest speaker. We want to thank him for sharing, “What should I do with my will or trust,” and also for furnishing gift cards for our bingo. We were happy to have new people join us.

The Argyle Senior Citizens Organization has changed the week of the luncheon from the 3rd Thursday to the 2nd Thursday each month. The next luncheon will be on Thursday, July 13, and the theme will be patriotic. So wear your Red, White and Blue. Hope to see you July 13th!