Argyle ISD to host Meet & Greet with new superintendent

Argyle ISD is inviting the community to an upcoming event to meet new superintendent Dr. Courtney Carpenter and welcome her to Argyle.

Carpenter, who has 25 years of experience in public education and has served the past two years as the Carroll ISD Deputy Superintendent in Southlake, is replacing Dr. Telena Wright, who retired after 15 years in the position.

The district is hosting a Community Meet & Greet at 5:15 p.m. on July 17 at the Argyle ISD administration building, 6701 Canyon Falls Drive.

“Be sure to stop by and welcome Dr. Carpenter to our community!” the district said in a social media post.

Click here for more information about Carpenter.