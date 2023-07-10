Monday, July 10, 2023
Lake Ralph Hall reaches new construction landmark

Lake Ralph Hall bridge

Bridges over Lake Ralph Hall — a future reservoir that will provide water for part of North Texas, including Denton County — is now open to traffic.

Photos courtesy of the UTRWD

Last month, Upper Trinity Regional Water District celebrated the completion of the Hwy 34 bridges over the North Sulphur River and Merrill Creek, according to a district news release. The new, 1.1-mile-long North Sulphur River bridge near Ladonia includes a special walkway for pedestrians and bicyclists. In addition to that main bridge and the much shorter Merrill Creek Bridge, Upper Trinity and its contractors rerouted a section of FM 1550 to accommodate the new lake’s shoreline.

“This is a significant landmark in the construction of Lake Ralph Hall,” said Larry Patterson, Upper Trinity’s Executive Director. “We are incredibly grateful for the support and collaboration of all who have been involved—especially Flatiron Construction, who built these bridges over the last two years.”

The bridges opened to traffic on Monday.

Map of Lake Ralph Hall

Lake Ralph Hall will be a 7,600-acre reservoir in southeast Fannin County. It is expected to be completed in 2025 and be delivering water by 2026 to the Upper Trinity Regional Water District and member communities. It will be one of the state’s biggest reservoir projects in nearly 30 years, according to a water district news release. Located on the North Sulphur River in Fannin County just north of the city of Ladonia, Lake Ralph Hall will provide an additional 35 million gallons daily of water and 19 MGD of reuse water for the residents of Denton, Collin and Fannin counties. UTRWD currently serves more than 29 cities, towns and utilities supplying drinking water to close to 300,000 customers.

