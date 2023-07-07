Officials identify second Lake Lewisville drowning victim

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office on Friday released the identity of a man who drowned in Lake Lewisville on Independence Day.

In three separate incidents, three men drowned while swimming in Lake Lewisville this week, one each on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. On Tuesday, a man and some friends had rented a pontoon boat and were swimming around it in the middle of the lake. The man was not wearing a life jacket, and he went underwater and didn’t resurface, according to a Lewisville Fire Department spokesman.

The LFD dive team responded to the scene after it was reported about 4:15 p.m. and searched for the man, but his body was not found by sundown, so the search was paused. Crews resumed Wednesday morning and recovered the man’s body that evening.

The victim has been identified as Jaime Gomez, 43, of Davenport, Florida. The medical examiner ruled his cause of death as drowning.