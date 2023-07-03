Monday, July 3, 2023
Student's nonprofit donates $15k for Argyle police station

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of the Argyle Police Department

Last week, the Argyle Town Council accepted a $15,000 donation from an area high school student’s nonprofit.

In April, Sasi Kondru, a Frisco teenager and head of a nonprofit called Aid4Need, emailed Argyle Police Chief Emmitt Jackson. Sasi’s father, Shiva Kondru, is the principal owner of RiseCommercial Investments, which will develop a large project on the northeast corner of I-35W and FM 407 in Argyle, and he had learned that the town of Argyle needs a new law enforcement center.

Shiva and Sasi met with Jackson on May 23 and said they wanted to donate $15,000 toward the construction of a future law enforcement center in Argyle, through the Aid4Need organization.

“I thought it was very nice that Shiva not only wants to build here, but he wants to do some good,” Jackson said. “I’m extremely impressed with the work Sasi is doing in our community and surrounding communities. You don’t often see that type of initiative in someone that young.”

Jackson said the Argyle Police Department is outgrowing its current station.

“Like neighboring communities, Argyle has seen growth, and so has the police department,” Jackson said. “We need a facility that’s large enough to meet a growing department’s needs, and modern enough to continue to attract the best talent for potential police officers. I’m excited about the prospect of finding a new home for our agency and continue to be a first-class agency.

“The community is very much behind getting us a facility that is in line with the level of service our men and women provide.”

During the June 26 Town Council meeting, Sasi said Aid4Need primarily collected donations from friends and family for the police department. Council thanked her for the donation and gave her a standing ovation.

“It is very inspiring and actually gives me a lot of hope,” said Council member Cyndi Hermann during the meeting. “I’m really excited that there is somebody out there seeing a need and actively working to take a part.”

Jackson said the town is still in the earliest stages of planning for a new law enforcement center.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

