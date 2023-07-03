Hawaii Fluid Art opens in Flower Mound

A new, unique art studio is now open in Flower Mound.

Hawaii Fluid Art offers fun and easy art classes for all ages and skill levels. Owner Jodi Mehmood said she and her husband, Shahid, used to run a Club Pilates in McKinney, but they wanted to find something else they could do closer to their home in Lewisville, and a business that they could more easily involve their 123-year-old son, Hassan.

“We took some time to look for something we can do as a family, and with this art studio, Hassan can be part of it,” Jodi said. “We can teach him the business, and he’s very creative and he loves the art form.”

The Mehmoods opened Hawaii Fluid Art last month in The Highlands of Flower Mound, 6101 Long Prairie Road, Suite 736. Jodi said that the first month in business has been “going great.”

“We love this location and the community,” she said.

Hawaii Fluid Art is designed to be beginner- and kid-friendly, and enjoyable for people of all skill levels and ages. Classes and experiences include acrylic paint pouring, resin beach scenes, resin tumblers, glass painting and rock painting.

“It’s fun, unique and you don’t have to be an artist to do it,” Jodi said. “You just come in and we have all the supplies ready, we take care of cleanup, and you walk away with a piece of art to enjoy.”

You can book a class online at hawaiifluidart.com, but walk-ins are also welcome. The studio is open Tuesday through Sunday. A grand opening event will be held from 5-8 p.m. on July 22 and will include drawings, giveaways, refreshments, live entertainment, fluid art demonstrations and more.