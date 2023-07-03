Local fire, police departments preparing for holiday challenges

Local first responders are prepared for the Independence Day holiday and the multiple challenges that it can present to public safety.

Local fire departments are anticipating more grass fires than usual on Tuesday evening, as a result of fireworks. On July 4, 2022, Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 (formerly the Argyle Fire District) responded to 12 separate calls for grass fires. Megan Reynolds, a district spokesperson, said the ESD will staff extra firefighters on Tuesday in anticipation of grass fires.

The department has also “taken extra steps with our paramedics and ambulances in providing medical care during extreme heat, including refrigerating saline packs to use for infusion for hyperthermia,” Reynolds said. “We have had several heat-related calls during the past two weeks.”

Meanwhile, local law enforcement agencies will be on high alert for people driving while intoxicated.

“The Lewisville Police Department will join other Texas law enforcement agencies in an increased effort to remove impaired drivers from the roadways during the July 4 holiday,” LPD said in a social media post. “It is never OK to drink and drive. If you spot a suspected impaired driver, call 911 and give the description and location of the driver to police. If you plan to go out and drink, please have a designated driver or call a taxi or rideshare service.”

Possession and use of fireworks is not allowed in local towns and cities. To report fireworks violations, call your local police department’s non-emergency phone number.