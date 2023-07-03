Monday, July 3, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Local fire, police departments preparing for holiday challenges

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
2
Photo courtesy of the Lewisville Police Department

Local first responders are prepared for the Independence Day holiday and the multiple challenges that it can present to public safety.

A grass fire in western Denton County in January 2022, photo courtesy of Denton County ESD No. 1

Local fire departments are anticipating more grass fires than usual on Tuesday evening, as a result of fireworks. On July 4, 2022, Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 (formerly the Argyle Fire District) responded to 12 separate calls for grass fires. Megan Reynolds, a district spokesperson, said the ESD will staff extra firefighters on Tuesday in anticipation of grass fires.

The department has also “taken extra steps with our paramedics and ambulances in providing medical care during extreme heat, including refrigerating saline packs to use for infusion for hyperthermia,” Reynolds said. “We have had several heat-related  calls during the past two weeks.”

Meanwhile, local law enforcement agencies will be on high alert for people driving while intoxicated.

“The Lewisville Police Department will join other Texas law enforcement agencies in an increased effort to remove impaired drivers from the roadways during the July 4 holiday,” LPD said in a social media post. “It is never OK to drink and drive. If you spot a suspected impaired driver, call 911 and give the description and location of the driver to police. If you plan to go out and drink, please have a designated driver or call a taxi or rideshare service.”

Possession and use of fireworks is not allowed in local towns and cities. To report fireworks violations, call your local police department’s non-emergency phone number.

Previous articleThe Cross Timbers Gazette July 2023
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.