Saturday, June 17, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Life
Southern Denton County Life

The Arts: Weathering the storm

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
17

Here in North Texas, we’re familiar with and used to one of the more powerful influencers of all time…the weather. We have the actual weather, the predicted weather and the threatened weather, just to name a few.

The scheduled Flower Mound Art Festival was definitely influenced by the predicted and threatened weather the weekend of May 12-14. After months of preparation, hard work and anticipation, the Art Festival was postponed due to forecasted severe weather. Unfortunately, there are no good alternatives to a large festival in a park. Flower Mound doesn’t have a facility to accommodate all the components of the festival, including live performances, art activities, artist vendors, student art displays, scavenger hunts, food trucks and the community mural painting projects. With no alternate location, musicians and artists concerned for their instruments and works of art and unsafe setup conditions impacting the workers who support the festival, the event had to be postponed. Sept. 30 is the new date for the festival, so instead of being a spring event, this year the art fest will be an event for autumn.

With the festival rescheduled for September, it means we have several great art events to look forward to from now through November, many of which are weather safe!

Now through July 31, the Flower Mound Town Hall Art Wall will display art from gifted and prolific local artist, Anita Robbins. Anita is an art teacher, business owner and art enabler for the many local artists who call southern Denton County home. As with some art works on display on the art wall, it may be possible to purchase one of Anita’s works. Information will be provided about Anita and her works at Town Hall. (Weather safe.)

June 3 is the annual and ever-popular Chalk the Walk event in Heritage Park, from 9 a.m. to noon. This is a family friendly, colorful and fun competition that results in the discovery of some amazing young artists in Flower Mound. There is also a Chalk the Walk every fall, so watch for the fall date to be announced. (Weather hopeful.)

The Art Wall at the Community Activity Center has art by painter Eva Marie Gunderson. Eva’s work was installed at the end of May and will be on display through the end of August. Eva is a 20-year Flower Mound resident and creates works inspired by nature, especially the sea. Information about purchasing Eva’s work will be available at the CAC. (Weather safe.)

The new works of art for the town signal boxes have been chosen and will be installed in June. The three new works of art will bring the signal boxes that grace the streets of the town to a total of 15. (Weather safe.)

The annual Art Party will be held at the Library in November. Details will appear in a future column. Additionally, the library has ongoing opportunities for people to create in the Creation Lab. The Creation Lab currently boasts 12 machines, and more machines that support creativity have been planned. Visit the Library website for more details about this art opportunity for all residents. flower-mound.com/135/Library (Weather safe.)

We Texans know to remain weather-aware. To remain art-aware, visit the town’s art website: flower-mound.com/1821/Cultural-Arts

So, mark your calendars for the rescheduled Flower Mound Art Festival at Heritage Park on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Weather permitting.)

Previous articleStroup: The best Father’s Day gift ever
Next articlePastor’s Place: Live life like Job
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.