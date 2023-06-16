Friday, June 16, 2023
Stroup: The best Father’s Day gift ever

Here it is the month of June
Father’s Day will be here soon.
And Wow it seems it sure came fast
Since Mother’s Day has hardly passed.

Now what to buy for Dear Old Dad,
A gift perhaps he’s never had?
Something to please and surprise
Which won’t be easy I surmise!

Another tie would make him frown
For in his closet they abound.
Seldom does he even don a tie
So this is not the right gift to buy.

One might think a shirt would do
But then what color should you choose?
Let’s move on to hi-tech stuff.
It would appear he can never have enough.

One of those fancy Ring door bells might be nice,
At least it would make a bad guy think twice.
Maybe that’s it; maybe that would do.
Or would that be appreciated in Dad’s view?

A brand new smartwatch could be the ticket.
Better, though, if he were to pick it.
An upgraded laptop would cost a lot of dough
And whether he’d even want one you just never know.

So here’ a sterling suggestion that works well every time:
A heartfelt card with a personal note tucked inside!
This will not only please and surprise
But it won’t cost much and will light up his eyes!

C. Stroup
C. Stroup
Cindy Stroup is a Double Oak resident and has been contributing to The Cross Timbers Gazette for over 30 years. Read her column each month in The Cross Timbers Gazette newspaper.

