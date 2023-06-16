Stroup: The best Father’s Day gift ever

Here it is the month of June

Father’s Day will be here soon.

And Wow it seems it sure came fast

Since Mother’s Day has hardly passed.

Now what to buy for Dear Old Dad,

A gift perhaps he’s never had?

Something to please and surprise

Which won’t be easy I surmise!

Another tie would make him frown

For in his closet they abound.

Seldom does he even don a tie

So this is not the right gift to buy.

One might think a shirt would do

But then what color should you choose?

Let’s move on to hi-tech stuff.

It would appear he can never have enough.

One of those fancy Ring door bells might be nice,

At least it would make a bad guy think twice.

Maybe that’s it; maybe that would do.

Or would that be appreciated in Dad’s view?

A brand new smartwatch could be the ticket.

Better, though, if he were to pick it.

An upgraded laptop would cost a lot of dough

And whether he’d even want one you just never know.

So here’ a sterling suggestion that works well every time:

A heartfelt card with a personal note tucked inside!

This will not only please and surprise

But it won’t cost much and will light up his eyes!