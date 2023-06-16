Ranch Hands Rescue, PALS partner to give horse, dog new prosthetics

Ranch Hands Rescue, a southern Denton County nonprofit dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating special needs animals, recently announced that Roo, a rescue dog born with three improperly formed legs, and Midnite, the first horse in the world to receive prosthetics without an amputation, have received new prosthetics.

The prosthetics were created in collaboration with Bill Bickley, a licensed Orthotist and Prosthetist with over 20 years of experience, and the owner of Pet Artificial Limbs & Supports (PALS), a company based in Houston. The process has taken months, with several trips to and from Houston, to ensure the prosthetics fit correctly and accomplish the goal of improving mobility and reducing pain, according to a RHR news release.

Bill Bickley and PALS donated a significant amount of time and talent to ensure that Midnite and Roo received prosthetics that were perfect for them. Donations from generous supporters also assisted with the cost of the creation of these devices.

“It has been a long, challenging journey to get Roo and Midnite to this point, but we are thrilled to be able to provide them with the prosthetics they need to improve their quality of life,” said Ranch Hands Rescue’s founder and CEO, Bob Williams.

Roo and Midnite are now adjusting to their new prosthetics, and the expert staff at Ranch Hands Rescue are excited to see how they will continue to thrive.

“We are thrilled to see the progress they have made so far,” Williams said. “It is a testament to their strength and determination, and we are honored to be a part of their journey.”