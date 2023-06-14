Free Senior Health and Wellness Fair to be held in Flower Mound

AAA Texas and State Senator Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound, will host a free Senior Health and Wellness Fair next week in Flower Mound.

The event is scheduled for 9-11 a.m. June 24 at the Flower Mound Senior Center, 2701 West Windsor Drive, and will feature resources aimed at helping to keep seniors safe, healthy and independent as they age, according to a AAA news release. A variety of vendors will be on hand to share free resources on driving safety, physical wellness, nutrition, home care and elder law. Attendees will also hear from local experts on maintaining independence, driver education and scam prevention.

“I am glad to join AAA Texas for this free, local resource fair specifically created to assist Texas seniors and their families,” Parker said. “Working with seniors across Texas, I have listened and learned from their valuable perspectives on resources that are most helpful. This event was created with many of these needs in mind, helping to keep senior Texans safe and healthy for years to come.”

A light breakfast will be provided and attendees will receive free resources and giveaways from vendors.

“AAA Texas’ goal is to help senior drivers continue to drive safely and comfortably for as long as possible,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Kara Thorp. “When seniors are unable to drive, they lose important social connections with friends and family, as well as access to health care. Studies show this can result in an increase in depression among older individuals.”

Registration is required to attend the event. To register, click here or call 512-383-4342.