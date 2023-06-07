Highland Village wants residents’ input on restaurant, retail businesses

The Highland Village Business Association and the city of Highland Village are asking residents to take a survey about the available stores and restaurants in the city.

They want “to understand your views and opinions about Highland Village and our businesses,” the city said in a recent news release. “Please take 10 minutes to give us your thoughts about the community you live in and the businesses and restaurants here.”

The survey asks residents about their shopping habits, how they get around town and how they find out about local businesses. One question asks participants how much they would like to go to farmers markets, concerts, food trucks and more in Highland Village. Residents can directly tell the city what stores and restaurants they most want to come to the city.

“This information will help us improve the facilities and amenities in and around Highland Village,” the city said. There are no right or wrong answers; we are purely interested in your opinion. We appreciate your feedback!”

Click here to to take the survey.