Edmondson: Honoring our law enforcement officers should be a year-round initiative

Law enforcement plays a vital role in the foundation of our nation and our county. Officers provide protection for our citizens, and stand ready each and every day on our behalf.

Recently, on May 17, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office held its annual Denton County Law Enforcement Fallen Officers Memorial at the Denton County Administrative Courthouse Amphitheater.

This annual event remembers and honors those who lost their lives in the line of duty in our county. The ceremony includes the Presentation of Colors, reading of the Denton County Commissioners Court Proclamation, and guest speaker remarks, but the highlight is always the Roll Call of Officers followed by the three-volley rifle salute. At this somber occasion, nearly two dozen Denton County law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty were remembered. As their names are read individually, an officer places a flower in a memorial wreath representing the entire county.

Officers honored included Highland Village Police Department Sergeant Dennis Roy Oliver, Jr., Denton County Fire Marshal Roland Asebedo, Denton Police Department Detective Rodney Lane Mooneyham, and Double Oak Police Department Officers John Mestas and Lonnie Sneed.

Denton County gratefully recognizes the heroes behind the badges. We have more than 180 law enforcement officers working for Denton County alone and hundreds more who work in our more than 40 communities.

Law enforcement–whether it’s federal, such as the Border Patrol, or statewide, such as the famous Texas Rangers or the Department of Public Safety, or local police departments or county sheriff departments and constables– plays a vital role in the foundation of our nation and our county. Officers provide protection for our citizens, and stand ready each and every day on our behalf.

Across America, National Police Week offers honor, remembrance, and peer support, while allowing law enforcement, survivors, and citizens to gather and pay homage to those who gave their lives in the line of duty.

Each year, thousands of law enforcement officers from across the globe gather in Washington, D.C., to participate in events that honor those who lost their lives in the line of duty. Many Denton County residents attended this year’s D.C. event.

The history of honoring law enforcement dates back to 1962, when President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation that set May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day. It also set the week in which that date falls as Police Week.

Recently, Texas U.S. Senator John Cornyn and 38 of his Senate Republican colleagues introduced the “Back the Blue Act,” which would increase penalties for criminals who target law enforcement officers and provide new tools for officers to protect themselves. “Our law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day to serve families across Texas,” said Sen. Cornyn. “Violent criminals who target those who protect our communities should face swift and tough penalties, and the Back the Blue Act sends that clear message.”

We remain grateful and supportive of our officers and the families who support them and hope that they know how much we appreciate the value they bring to our lives. May we never forget and always honor the fallen who served their fellow citizens. But shouldn’t we show this support year-round, not just one week a year?

Contact Commissioner Dianne Edmondson by email at [email protected] or phone her at 972-434-3960. You can also stop by her office in the Southwest Courthouse, 6200 Canyon Falls Drive, Suite 900, in Flower Mound.