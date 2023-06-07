Wednesday, June 7, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Business
Southern Denton County Business

HomeWell Care Services in Justin under new ownership

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
12
Photo courtesy of Abey Kurikesu

HomeWell Care Services in Justin was recently acquired by a familiar face in the HomeWell franchise and North Texas.

Abey and Rooha Kurikesu, owners of HomeWell Care Services in North Richland Hills, are now the new owners of the Justin location, according to a company news release.

“We love helping others and making a positive difference in their lives,” said Kurikesu. “Our passion for people is what initially brought us to HomeWell, and with this acquisition, we’re excited to help more clients experience happier, healthier lives at home and bring peace of mind to their families. We’re grateful for this opportunity to be a trusted home care provider throughout the DFW area and would like to express our appreciation to our extraordinary care staff and the support of HomeWell’s corporate team.”

HomeWell Care Services provides compassionate, in-home personal care to help seniors and homebound individuals live safely, healthily and comfortably at home, according to the news release. HomeWell’s levels of care range from companionship to more specialized non-medical care for advanced health conditions, with care plans customized for each client by an expert Care Manager. HomeWell can bring its services to wherever clients call home, be it their family home or their assisted living community.

“Families looking for quality in-home care can rest assured knowing that HomeWell Care Services, a nationally recognized brand, will provide the highest level of care in Denton, Wise, Parker, Hood and Tarrant Counties in Texas,” said Crystal Franz, CEO of HomeWell Franchising. “HomeWell is known for trusted care, true compassion and an outstanding community of owners who are dedicated to our mission. Owners like Rooha Kurikesu and Abey Kurikesu are making a real difference by bringing HomeWell to these communities.”

Click here for more information.

Previous articleEdmondson: Honoring our law enforcement officers should be a year-round initiative
Next articleBigger, Brighter, Better: Design House reimagines home remodeling
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.