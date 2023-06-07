HomeWell Care Services in Justin under new ownership

HomeWell Care Services in Justin was recently acquired by a familiar face in the HomeWell franchise and North Texas.

Abey and Rooha Kurikesu, owners of HomeWell Care Services in North Richland Hills, are now the new owners of the Justin location, according to a company news release.

“We love helping others and making a positive difference in their lives,” said Kurikesu. “Our passion for people is what initially brought us to HomeWell, and with this acquisition, we’re excited to help more clients experience happier, healthier lives at home and bring peace of mind to their families. We’re grateful for this opportunity to be a trusted home care provider throughout the DFW area and would like to express our appreciation to our extraordinary care staff and the support of HomeWell’s corporate team.”

HomeWell Care Services provides compassionate, in-home personal care to help seniors and homebound individuals live safely, healthily and comfortably at home, according to the news release. HomeWell’s levels of care range from companionship to more specialized non-medical care for advanced health conditions, with care plans customized for each client by an expert Care Manager. HomeWell can bring its services to wherever clients call home, be it their family home or their assisted living community.

“Families looking for quality in-home care can rest assured knowing that HomeWell Care Services, a nationally recognized brand, will provide the highest level of care in Denton, Wise, Parker, Hood and Tarrant Counties in Texas,” said Crystal Franz, CEO of HomeWell Franchising. “HomeWell is known for trusted care, true compassion and an outstanding community of owners who are dedicated to our mission. Owners like Rooha Kurikesu and Abey Kurikesu are making a real difference by bringing HomeWell to these communities.”

Click here for more information.