No Alliance Air Show this year, Hillwood announces

Hillwood announced Wednesday that the AllianceTexas Avian Expo (formerly the Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show), a 32-year North Texas tradition, is not happening this year.

Alliance Air Productions will not host the annual air show, regularly ranked as one of the top air shows in the country by USA Today, because of growth in the Alliance region “and due to unavoidable conflicts in scheduling and logistics,” according to a Hillwood news release.

“We completely understand and are sensitive to the disappointment of the many loyal and dedicated sponsors, volunteers and fans,” Hillwood said in a statement. “We remain committed to the goals of bringing family entertainment to North Texas, supporting local communities, and opening doors to various career paths in aviation and aerospace. Please know that plans for future events are being evaluated.”