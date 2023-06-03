Aging in Style with Lori Williams: 5 tips to stay hydrated this summer

June 21st is the official start of summer. Of course, here in Dallas, it will feel like summer way before the 21st! It’s incredibly important to remember that older adults are at an increased risk of dehydration simply due to aging.

I spoke with the family of an 82-year-old woman last summer, who was hospitalized due to dehydration. She lived alone and had not been drinking enough water AND she had spent time outside working in her garden. Thankfully, her daughter just happened to stop by, and found her mother disoriented and confused. She called 911 and after a couple of days in the hospital, she was able to return home.

It’s critical to know the signs of dehydration — dry skin or loss of elasticity, dizziness, less frequent urination, dark-colored urine, and fatigue. Severe dehydration signs are even scarier, and can include confusion, rapid breathing and heartbeat, difficulty walking and severe cramping.

Below are 5 tips to make sure you and your aging loved ones stay hydrated this summer:

Water is best, you can always mix it up by adding fruit or flavorings. Keep water close by all day. Purchase a special mug or cup with a straw. Consume foods with high water content. Did you know that the water content of a cucumber is 96%?! Other options include, tomato, watermelon, bell pepper, grapes, cantaloupe, blueberries and apples. Popsicles! You can make your own from fruit juice or a juice/water mix. Smoothies (add high water content fruits & veggies) and milkshakes.

Lori Williams is the owner of Lori Williams-Senior Services, LLC and the host of the podcast, Aging in Style with Lori Williams. For help with senior housing and services, contact Lori at 214-783-1222 or visit www.loriwilliams-seniorservices.com.

