Flower Mound Mayor’s Message — June 2023

Hello, Flower Mound! As I’m sure you’re aware, we had an election in May and recently welcomed a new member onto Town Council. Chris Drew was elected to Place 2 and will serve a three-year term. Councilmember Ann Martin was also reelected to Place 5 and will also serve a three-year term. Congratulations to you both! I look forward to getting to know Chris and continuing to work with Ann.

We said goodbye in May to Sandeep Sharma, who was first elected to Town Council in 2018. Thank you, Sandeep, for your service to Flower Mound!

You can find contact information for all of your Council members and learn more about how Town Council works at flower-mound.com/towncouncil.

Also in May, residents voted on and ultimately rejected Proposition A, related to the construction of a tennis and pickleball center in Flower Mound. Town Council believed from the onset of this discussion that the decision on having a tennis center should be in the hands of the voters. The voters have spoken and don’t feel that level of commitment is appropriate at this time. We now have a lot to discuss regarding tennis and pickleball as there is a strong need for both, and, as a Town, we need to figure out a way to increase the level of service for both. This could be by adding courts to existing parks, continuing to work with LISD for access, and/or including courts in new parks as they develop.

Trotter Park was on hold for the tennis center, but there are funds available to move forward with a site-specific master plan for a park on that land. There is not currently a timeline for that project, and the process would involve public input, Parks Board recommendation, and Town Council approval. Stay tuned for more information as we continue to discuss both what to do about tennis and pickleball needs in town and what to do with Trotter Park moving forward.

Thank you to everyone who voted in the May elections! Participating at the local level is so important, and as you can see, your vote helps make big decisions about the future of our town.

Looking forward, next month is one of my absolute favorites in town because… Independence Fest is back! As you already know, the Eli Young Band is headlining our Fourth of July celebration this year. And of course, Le Freak will be there with their intensely unique, high energy, danceable entertainment that will get the crowd pumping. We’ll also be joined by Girl Can’t Help It, a Journey tribute band. The festival kicks off at 5 p.m. at Bakersfield Park, where you’ll find vendors, food trucks, kids’ activities, a vintage car show, and so much more. It’ll all be capped off by an amazing fireworks show around 9:45 p.m. You can learn more about the festival, including answers to frequently asked questions, details about parking and shuttles, and much more at flower-mound.com/festival.

Of course, if you have children, be sure to join us the morning of July 4 for our annual Children’s Parade. That starts at 10 a.m. at Leonard and Helen Johns Park (1800 Timber Creek Rd.). Decorated bikes, trikes, wagons, and strollers will parade a short route to the parking lot of Leonard and Helen Johns Park, where there will be free hot dogs served by Summit Club of Flower Mound, drinks, children’s activities, and live entertainment! Lineup for the parade begins at 9:30 a.m. at the corner of Eaton and Timber Creek Road, and the parade is open to all who wish to participate (non-motorized vehicles only).

I can’t wait to celebrate our great nation with all of you at both events on July 4. Until then, have a wonderful month of June!