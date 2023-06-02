LISD seeking input on federal programs

Later this month, Lewisville ISD will hold public meetings to solicit public feedback about federal education programs administered by the Texas Education Agency.

Community members will be able to review the district’s Every Student Succeeds Act application for federal funds and the Perkins V: Strengthening Career & Technical Education for the 21st Century application for federal funds, according to a district news release. A virtual meeting will be held at noon on June 21, and an in-person meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. that day at the LISD Bolin Professional Learning Center, 1565-E West Main St. in Lewisville.

Click here to register for the virtual meeting. For more information, contact Estella Rupard at 469-948-8061 or [email protected].