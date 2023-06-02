Friday, June 2, 2023
North Texas Fair & Rodeo adding arena seats, more parking this year

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of the North Texas State Fair Association

The North Texas FAir & Rodeo will add capacity for some of its most popular days and performances at this summer’s event.

The 95th annual NTFR is scheduled for Aug. 18-26 at the North Texas Fairgrounds in Denton, promising fair food, carnival rides, nightly rodeos and hot country music, according to a news release from the North Texas State Fair Association. Family fun and tradition will remain at the forefront of everything the fair does, such as hosting talented musical artists, professional and youth rodeos, livestock exhibitions, a premier midway and special exhibits.

“We continue to support our youth, agriculture and community,” said NTFR Executive Director Glenn Carlton. “We strive every year to make this event better than it was the previous year. We want to bring you fun and excitement for the whole family.”

In response to the popularity of NTFR rodeo performances, the association announced that it is adding 800 seats to the Coors Rodeo Arena. NTFR has also arranged for more remote parking on both Saturdays at Texas Woman’s University, in addition to the existing two lots at First Baptist Church and the original Denton High School.

Click here for more information about the fair.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.