Authorities identify teen killed at Lewisville park

The identity of a teenager who was fatally shot at a Lewisville park has been released.

Van Sui Uk, 17, died from a gunshot wound to the head Saturday evening, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. Uk was shot by 17-year-old Taylor Hooker of Lewisville at Central Park, 1899 Edmonds Lane, according to the Lewisville Police Department.

Hooker allegedly fled the scene and was arrested on a warrant for murder about 1 p.m. Monday, according to police. Uk and Hooker knew each other, but police have not released any information about why Hooker allegedly pulled the trigger.

Hooker remains in Denton County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail, according to jail records.