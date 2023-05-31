Argyle seeking applicants for council, P&Z, other boards

The town of Argyle announced Wednesday that it is now accepting applications for residents to serve on several town boards, including Town Council, Planning & Zoning Commission and more.

Place 3 on Town Council is now vacant, following the resignation of Sherri Myers immediately after the May 6 election. There are also two vacancies each on P&Z and the Municipal Development District Board. The council also appoints/reappoints board members to the Crime Control & Prevention District every August.

If you live in Argyle and are interested in serving on any of these boards, click here to complete and submit an application. The process will include an interview by Town Council and a background check. The Town Council will consider applications at the June 26 meeting.