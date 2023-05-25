Robson Ranch Rambler — May 2023

Every month, a word is showcased in our community newspaper. Recently, the word was “sempiternal.” It means of never-ending duration. This cold windy overcast weather that has outstayed its welcome in April is an unfortunate example. Made me also think of “everything old is new again. Might be too much of a stretch. Things that endure get reinvented or become popular again.

A rite of passage in May for high schoolers is prom. The Robson Ranch Dance Club’s next dance is the “Let’s Do It Again Prom” on Friday, May 19, from 7 to 10 p.m. in the Robson Ranch clubhouse. We can dance with the same date from high school prom, sway with the new love of our life, or dancing with our “gal pals.”

Of an enduring nature at Robson Ranch is the camaraderie, trash talking and friendly competition of bocce. The Bocce Club at Robson Ranch has over 900 members and all are looking forward to permanent courts in, hopefully, the not-too-distant future. Of course, the Texas wind was blowing, and temperatures were cooler than normal during the first few weeks of play. Nothing like wearing gloves!

Something that never gets old here and is enjoyed in a variety of ways is opportunities to gather in each other’s homes for food and friendship. We have potluck dinners, sip and savor, a wine and appetizer experience and patio progressive parties to name a few. A new twist for our dining experience is monthly events with food trucks offering a different cuisines to take food home or hang out in the parking lot or grab a seat on the patio. We now have a sommelier on staff at the Wildhorse Grill who is giving us multiple opportunities to enjoy and learn about wine. We are visiting the vineyards of the world, one glass at a time.

One thing that never gets old and never changes is the patriotic flag display at Robson Ranch. We are blessed with the wonderful sight of American flags being proudly displayed along Ed Robson Blvd. on eight patriotic holidays each year. Support our Troops volunteers put 180 flags up in the morning and take them down in the evening. The next flag display holiday will be Armed Forces Day on May 18.

As I look around my home and wonder if I should redecorate, maybe what’s old is new again will apply to my current color scheme!