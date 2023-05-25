Thursday, May 25, 2023
Argyle to host Town Hall meeting about Comp Plan update

Mark Smith
Argyle Town Hall. Photo by Bill Castleman

The town of Argyle announced this week that it will hold a Town Hall meeting to discuss the town’s Comprehensive Plan and the plans to update it.

“We encourage you to join us for a positive, collaborative discussion about the existing plan along with items to be updated,” the town said in a statement. “There will be a focus on major corridors in Argyle and the types of uses the community would like to see as the Town develops.”

The town recently initiated the process of updating the Comp plan “to reflect the sentiments and aspirations of the community.” Residents’ participation “will help shape a meaningful Comprehensive Plan tailored to your town’s needs.”

“A Comprehensive Plan reflects the vision of a community,” the town said in a statement this week. “It identifies priorities as the Town develops such as preservation of rural character and balance of residential/non-residential development. The plan also provides actionable strategies so that growth and conservation are in a coordinated manner.”

The meeting has been scheduled for 7 p.m. on June 8 at Town Hall, 308 Denton St. East.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

