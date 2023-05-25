Thursday, May 25, 2023
Flower Mound Police Blotter

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On March 18 at 5:35 a.m., a resident in the 9100 block of Seminole Circle reported that someone entered his home and stole two fishing rods and reels.

On March 29 at 9:34 p.m., a 30-year-old woman was being belligerent and refusing to leave a business on the corner of Garden Ridge Boulevard and FM 1171. She kicked a police officer three times, in the leg, chest and groin. The woman was arrested for assault of a peace officer and public intoxication.

On April 6 at 3:45 p.m., police responded a robbery at American National Bank, 1201 Cross Timbers Road. An unknown male suspect walked into the bank with a handgun and took an undetermined amount of money from a register. Law enforcement is still investigating the incident and searching for the suspect.

On April 13 at 10:02 p.m., a man pointed a gun at an employee at Walgreens, 2050 Long Prairie Road, and demanded the employee open the safe. The suspect allegedly took some money, ran out of the store and fled in a vehicle. A Lewisville police officer located the vehicle and detained the man on a traffic stop, and the suspect – Trevon Williams, 32, of Carrollton– was arrested without incident.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

