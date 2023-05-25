Argyle Police Blotter

On April 1 at 2:52 a.m., a Waterbrook resident reported that some boys ran up to her front door, kicked it, ran back to a dark truck, got in and fled the scene. She said they were just kids “being stupid.” She called back later that morning to report she found a crack in her door.

On April 4 at 3:45 p.m., someone reported seeing an abandoned dog tied to a stop sign at Appaloosa Run and 5T Ranch Road. Before police arrived, the dog’s owner returned and told the caller that her two dogs had jumped out of her pickup, and she caught one and tied it to the stop sign while she looked for the other one. By the time officers arrived, there were no people or dogs still at the scene.

On April 5 at 10:36 a.m., a caller said she passed a man driving a truck on I-35W northbound, and apparently he was angry she passed him and started following her as she exited at Crawford Road. She drove around Argyle, with the man still tailing her, then she got back on I-35W, exited again at Crawford and pulled over to wait for police. The man who had followed her left before an officer arrived.

On April 9 at 12:12 a.m., a Harvest resident reported people were racing down the street and being loud, and there was a loud party getting out of hand in the area of Trailside Lane. A responding officer was unable to locate any noise, party or signs of unusual activity.

On April 9 at 9:40 p.m., an officer saw someone walking around construction sites in Harvest with a flashlight. After asking the man, “What’s Up Doc?” it turned out to be a resident looking in the trash for scrap wood that he could use to keep rabbits out of his lawn.

On April 17 at 2:19 p.m., an officer stopped to check on a man who was walking along Hwy 377. The man said he was walking from Denton to Fort Worth. The officer gave him a ride to the Buc-ee’s on I-35W.

On April 18 at 1:01 a.m., a man reported that he sent nude photos to someone he believed to be a middle-aged woman via Instagram and Snapchat, but then the suspect requested money or they would send the photos to his friends and family. The victim said he sent the suspect $400 and then blocked them.

On April 19 at 4:55 a.m., an officer stopped to talk to a man walking along Hwy 377. The man said he hadn’t eaten since the day before, so the officer took him to a nearby gas station and bought him some food. Later that morning, an officer saw a homeless man walking along Hwy 377 and gave him a ride to a gas station in Denton.