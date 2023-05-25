Lewisville ISD’s free summer meals program to begin Monday

This summer, the Lewisville ISD Child Nutrition department will again provide children 18 years old and younger, or enrolled students with disabilities up to 21 years old, with nutritious, no-cost summer meals, the department announced this week.

The Summer Food Service Program is a U.S. Department of Agriculture nutrition program administered by the Texas Department of Agriculture, according to the news release. The free meals offer a source of well-balanced food options for children who rely on school meals.

“All children in LISD and the surrounding areas need good nutrition year-round so they can learn, grow and succeed in life,” said Alberto Garcia, resident RDM of the Child Nutrition Department. “With nearly 2 million food insecure children living in Texas, these well-balanced meals are vital to nourishing young Texans during their summer vacation.”

The summer feeding program begins Monday with over a dozen available locations throughout the district. Families are encouraged to use the following tools to find a meal site anywhere in the state: