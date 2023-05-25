Thursday, May 25, 2023
Medical companies announce joint venture for physical therapy clinics

By Mark Smith
Physical Rehabilitation Network last month announced that it has entered into a joint venture partnership with Medical City Healthcare to operate a network of 24 full-service outpatient physical therapy clinics in North Texas, including one in Flower Mound.

The new alignment will operate under PRN’s Texas-based affiliate brand and name, Vista Physical Therapy, the region’s third-largest outpatient physical therapy provider, according to a company news release.

“We are excited and eager to align our leading, outcomes-driven care solutions with Medical City Healthcare’s unrivaled experience and resources to enhance the overall continuum of care for patients throughout the region,” said Ajay Gupta, CEO of PRN. “This new partnership expands our commitment to accessible, high-quality care at a lower cost for individuals and families, employers, and their employees. Our Vista network is one of the fastest expanding across our 17-state footprint with a reach that enables us to provide a broad and comprehensive range of treatments to our patients.”

The Vista Physical Therapy clinics provide a full range of programs and activities to address diverse patient population needs, and offer a broad range of care solutions including pre- and post-surgery rehabilitation, occupational therapy, sports medicine rehabilitation, women’s health, hand therapy, balance training, ergonomics & workplace injury prevention, and more.

“Integrating PRN as part of our system of care provides greater access to the rehabilitation services our community needs, when and where they need it, close to home,” says Allen Harrison, president of Medical City Healthcare. “Expanding access to compassionate, high-quality rehabilitation through this partnership is another way we show our commitment to delivering exceptional care to patients at every step of their healthcare journey.”

The only Vista Physical Therapy locations in southern Denton County are at 1121 Flower Mound Road, Suite 540, and 475 West Elm St., Suite 200. The company plans to build more clinics over the next three years.

“This alliance effectively combines two of the region’s top healthcare groups to establish a progressive and integrated patient care experience,” said Rob Pace, COO, PRN. “By leveraging our combined resources and treatment competencies, not only will access to leading quality care significantly improve, but our integrated, outcomes-led care approach will also help lessen treatment inadequacies, therefore, strengthening the overall continuum of care.”

Click here for more information.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

