Northlake councilman arrested

A Northlake Town Council member was arrested Monday on two felony charges, according to the town and Denton County Jail records.

Wes Boyer was charged with continuous violence against the family and assault of a family member (impede breathing/circulation), according to jail records. He was released after posting $15,000 bail Tuesday.

“Given the gravity of his role in the community, and in deference to the seriousness of the charges, we are expecting Mr. Boyer to resign from Town Council,” Mayor David Rettig said in a statement. “The Town is following due process throughout the investigation. We hope for a swift and just resolution to the situation. Our thoughts are with the family.”

Boyer was first elected to Place 6 on the Town Council in 2021, and was reelected earlier this month after drawing no challengers in his reelection bid.