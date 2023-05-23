Tuesday, May 23, 2023
LISD names new principal of Briarhill Middle School

By Mark Smith
Dr. Tina Krol, photo courtesy of Lewisville ISD

Lewisville ISD announced last week that the Board of Trustees has appointed Dr. Tina Krol as the next principal at Briarhill Middle School.

“Dr. Krol exemplifies leadership and brings a wealth of experience to Briarhill,” Superintendent Dr. Lori Rapp said. “I believe she will be a great fit as principal at Briarhill and I’m certain the students and staff will continue to thrive under her direction.”

Krol, who was principal at Killian Middle School the last three years, will replace Leslie Davenport, who was promoted to Director of Special Education after three years as principal at Briarhill, according to a district spokesperson. Krol has worked in education for 16 years, all in LISD, and was named Campus Teacher of the Year in 2012, Assistant Principal of the Year in 2017 and most recently Elementary Principal of the Year in 2020, according to a district news release.

“I am thrilled to serve as the campus principal at Briarhill,” Krol said. “I look forward to serving all of our stakeholders by building on the already established tradition of excellence. I love the incredible culture at Briarhill and am committed to supporting collaborative and innovative learning experiences for students and staff.”

Krol received a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies and a Masters of Education, both from the University of North Texas. She earned her Doctorate of Educational Administration degree from Dallas Baptist University.

