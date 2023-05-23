Flower Mound reschedules Arts Festival

The town of Flower Mound announced Tuesday that it has rescheduled the third annual Flower Mound Arts Festival at Heritage Park.

The event was originally scheduled for May 13, but the day before, the town announced that it was postponing it indefinitely due to severe weather in the forecast.

The town announced Tuesday that the free family-friendly festival has been rescheduled for Sept. 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will feature live performances, local artists’ work on display and available for sale, a community mural, and more artistic activities all day long.

Click here for more information.