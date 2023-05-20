Saturday, May 20, 2023
More advantages of polyurea coating in your home

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
Celeste and Steve Waldroop want to floor you with their Garage Force business. (Photo by Helen’s Photography)

Last month, we covered three reasons why you don’t have to settle for an epoxy floor but need a polyurea concrete coating. To recap: Polyurea is a super-easy product for installers because they can put it down year-round; Polyurea is not affected by UV rays like epoxy; Polyurea is the perfect choice for garages and outdoor spaces because it’s extremely tough and long-lasting.

Here are a couple more reasons to choose polyurea concrete coating:

EASY TO CLEAN: Some types of flooring require you to buy specialized cleaning products and follow strict regimes. All you need with a polyurea floor is a soft-bristled brush, a mop, and a regular floor cleaner. The maintenance program is as easy as mopping once a month to help loosen any dirt trapped in the textured surface, stopping it from looking dingy.

If you do spill a corrosive liquid on a polyurea floor, clean up the spill safely and quickly to keep your floor looking great. Polyurea coatings are non-porous, so chemicals cannot penetrate and cause staining.

WIDE RANGE OF STYLES: Polyurea concrete coating systems allow you to stamp your personal style on your home. Polyurea coatings are made up of three layers:

  • Primer/base coat
  • Decorative layer
  • Clear, protective topcoat

The decorative layer is where you can really let your imagination run wild.  Got a passion for terrazzo flooring but are put off by the price? A full-chip concrete coating gives you the look in a huge variety of colors.

POLYUREA – THE IDEAL CONCRETE COATING: Putting down a new concrete coating is definitely a do-it-once, do-it-right situation. If you choose the wrong concrete coating system, you’ll have to spend time and money maintaining and replacing it in a few years’ time. But choose a polyurea concrete coating for your home, and you’ll have years of maintenance-free enjoyment from it. Installing a polyurea coating takes knowledge and skill. Leave it to the professionals at Garage Force DFW Northwest.

(Sponsored content)

