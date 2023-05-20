More advantages of polyurea coating in your home

Last month, we covered three reasons why you don’t have to settle for an epoxy floor but need a polyurea concrete coating. To recap: Polyurea is a super-easy product for installers because they can put it down year-round; Polyurea is not affected by UV rays like epoxy; Polyurea is the perfect choice for garages and outdoor spaces because it’s extremely tough and long-lasting.

Here are a couple more reasons to choose polyurea concrete coating:

EASY TO CLEAN: Some types of flooring require you to buy specialized cleaning products and follow strict regimes. All you need with a polyurea floor is a soft-bristled brush, a mop, and a regular floor cleaner. The maintenance program is as easy as mopping once a month to help loosen any dirt trapped in the textured surface, stopping it from looking dingy.

If you do spill a corrosive liquid on a polyurea floor, clean up the spill safely and quickly to keep your floor looking great. Polyurea coatings are non-porous, so chemicals cannot penetrate and cause staining.

WIDE RANGE OF STYLES: Polyurea concrete coating systems allow you to stamp your personal style on your home. Polyurea coatings are made up of three layers:

Primer/base coat

Decorative layer

Clear, protective topcoat

The decorative layer is where you can really let your imagination run wild. Got a passion for terrazzo flooring but are put off by the price? A full-chip concrete coating gives you the look in a huge variety of colors.

POLYUREA – THE IDEAL CONCRETE COATING: Putting down a new concrete coating is definitely a do-it-once, do-it-right situation. If you choose the wrong concrete coating system, you’ll have to spend time and money maintaining and replacing it in a few years’ time. But choose a polyurea concrete coating for your home, and you’ll have years of maintenance-free enjoyment from it. Installing a polyurea coating takes knowledge and skill. Leave it to the professionals at Garage Force DFW Northwest.

(Sponsored content)