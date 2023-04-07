Friday, April 7, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County BusinessLocal Experts
Southern Denton County BusinessLocal Experts

Advantages of polyurea coating in your home

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
6
Celeste and Steve Waldroop want to floor you with their Garage Force business. (Photo by Helen’s Photography)

For most of us, concrete coating options are not something we lie in bed thinking about at night. We probably don’t know that it’s a $313 million industry and that it’s dominated by epoxy. But what we do know is the crushing shame of opening the garage door to reveal a concrete floor that destroys your curb appeal.

It doesn’t have to be that way. And you don’t have to settle for an epoxy floor. Instead, you can have something superior – a garage floor coating that looks great and will stand the test of time.

You need a polyurea concrete coating. And you’ll be glad that you spent a few minutes of your time learning some reasons why.

INSTALLS LIKE A DREAM: Polyurea is a super-easy product for installers because they can put it down year-round. This might not seem like such a major bonus until you consider the alternative, epoxy. Epoxy is a real Goldilocks product. It doesn’t like it too hot or too cold. In fact, it won’t cure if the temperature isn’t just right. Polyurea coatings also cure quickly. Epoxy takes around 10 days to fully cure, but polyurea is ready for vehicle traffic within 24 hours.

WON’T YELLOW IN THE SUN: The most common place to use concrete coating systems is in garages. But they’re also perfect for outdoor areas, such as balconies, patios, paths, and stairways. In these external applications, you need a concrete coating system that can withstand UV rays. Epoxy is not UV resistant. So over time, the UV rays will cause it to turn yellow, which is not the look you want outside your home. Polyurea has a different chemical composition that is not affected by UV rays like epoxy. As a result, it will retain its good looks almost whatever you throw at it, including glaring sunlight!

STRONG AND DURABLE: Polyurea is the perfect choice for garages and outdoor spaces because it’s extremely tough and long-lasting. Polyurea will not be damaged by hot tires, heavy foot traffic, outdoor shoes, kids’ bikes, and more! It’s even up to 20 times stronger than epoxy. If you love working on projects in your garage, there’s no reason why you can’t have a beautiful garage floor as well. Polyurea coatings can stand up to dropped wrenches and oil splashes and do not scratch easily.

POLYUREA – THE IDEAL CONCRETE COATING: Installing a polyurea coating takes knowledge and skill. Leave it to the professionals at Garage Force.

(Sponsored content)

Previous articleTxDOT reveals details about FM 1171 extension
Next articleVIDEO: Argyle Town Council Candidate Forum
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.