Advantages of polyurea coating in your home

For most of us, concrete coating options are not something we lie in bed thinking about at night. We probably don’t know that it’s a $313 million industry and that it’s dominated by epoxy. But what we do know is the crushing shame of opening the garage door to reveal a concrete floor that destroys your curb appeal.

It doesn’t have to be that way. And you don’t have to settle for an epoxy floor. Instead, you can have something superior – a garage floor coating that looks great and will stand the test of time.

You need a polyurea concrete coating. And you’ll be glad that you spent a few minutes of your time learning some reasons why.

INSTALLS LIKE A DREAM: Polyurea is a super-easy product for installers because they can put it down year-round. This might not seem like such a major bonus until you consider the alternative, epoxy. Epoxy is a real Goldilocks product. It doesn’t like it too hot or too cold. In fact, it won’t cure if the temperature isn’t just right. Polyurea coatings also cure quickly. Epoxy takes around 10 days to fully cure, but polyurea is ready for vehicle traffic within 24 hours.

WON’T YELLOW IN THE SUN: The most common place to use concrete coating systems is in garages. But they’re also perfect for outdoor areas, such as balconies, patios, paths, and stairways. In these external applications, you need a concrete coating system that can withstand UV rays. Epoxy is not UV resistant. So over time, the UV rays will cause it to turn yellow, which is not the look you want outside your home. Polyurea has a different chemical composition that is not affected by UV rays like epoxy. As a result, it will retain its good looks almost whatever you throw at it, including glaring sunlight!

STRONG AND DURABLE: Polyurea is the perfect choice for garages and outdoor spaces because it’s extremely tough and long-lasting. Polyurea will not be damaged by hot tires, heavy foot traffic, outdoor shoes, kids’ bikes, and more! It’s even up to 20 times stronger than epoxy. If you love working on projects in your garage, there’s no reason why you can’t have a beautiful garage floor as well. Polyurea coatings can stand up to dropped wrenches and oil splashes and do not scratch easily.

POLYUREA – THE IDEAL CONCRETE COATING: Installing a polyurea coating takes knowledge and skill. Leave it to the professionals at Garage Force.

(Sponsored content)