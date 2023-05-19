Aging in Style with Lori Williams: Denton County Caregiver Conference

Did you know that more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, and that over 11 million Americans provide unpaid care for people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias? These stats come from the 2023 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures annual report, compiled by the Alzheimer’s Association.

If you are a caregiver you will not want to miss the Denton County Caregiver Conference. This comprehensive program aims to address challenges that arise when caring for individuals with Alzheimer’s and dementia. Attendees will learn about legal planning, transitions of care, and gain insight from real-life caregiving experiences.

Presented by local experts in the field of aging, this event will also offer tips and strategies to empower our community to take action, recognize the impact of dementia among seniors, leaving participants feeling informed, inspired, and equipped to manage the complex needs of providing care.

WHEN: Friday, June 2nd

TIME: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE: Flower Mound Senior Center, 2701 W. Windsor Drive, Flower Mound, 75028

REGISTER: 800-272-3900 or visit tinyurl.com/DentonALZ23

RSVP BY: May 26th

This program is free and open to the public. Lunch will be provided. You will also have the opportunity to visit with local vendors who provide valuable information for older adults and caregivers.

BrightStar Care of Flower Mound is providing free respite care during this event for those who qualify. Space is limited, please call 214-878-5425 to reserve a spot.

Lori Williams is a Certified Senior Advisor (CSA) and a Certified Dementia Practitioner (CDP). She is the owner of Lori Williams-Senior Services, LLC a FREE service guiding seniors and their families through the maze of senior housing. She is also the host of the podcast, “Aging in Style,” which can be found on her website: www.loriwilliams-seniorservices.com.

(Sponsored content)