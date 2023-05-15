Monday, May 15, 2023
Welcome to Tomo Sushi: Where fresh meets delicious

Steve Gamel
By Steve Gamel
Embark on a culinary journey of exquisite flavors and fresh ingredients at Tomo Sushi in Flower Mound. (Photo by Lynn Seeden/Seeden Photography)

Flower Mound residents love their sushi. So when the giant sign went up on the front of the new Tomo Sushi restaurant a few months ago, everyone was eager to know when the new Japanese cuisine would finally be open for business. Owners Jason and Alice Jeong happily answered those questions in March with a soft launch followed by an official grand opening.

And for all intents and purposes, sushi lovers near and far agree that it was well worth the wait.

“Everyone likes the restaurant so far,” Jason said. He and Alice are also the restaurant’s chefs. “We’re constantly expanding our menu, so our customers always know there will be something different to look forward to the next time they come visit us.”

Tomo Sushi is located at 2628 Long Prairie Rd., Suite 105, between Fish City Grill and Costa Vida. Its menu items are loaded with nothing but the freshest ingredients, including from-scratch sauces and dressings. And the results are phenomenal. Just a few of the items they have available right now include sashimi and sushi rolls made with yellowtail tuna, seasoned crab, avocado, mango, and even crawfish. The miso soup is also a popular menu item that many say is simply to die for.

Though this is the first restaurant the Jeong family can call their own, Jason and Alice are not newcomers. They each have over 20 years of experience as chefs, meaning they know what their customers want and deserve.

“The key for us right now is to make sure everyone knows we are here,” Alice said. “We are getting a lot of repeat customers, but there are still plenty of people who don’t know about us yet.”

To learn more about Tomo Sushi, check out its online menu at tomosushi.menu11.com.

 

(Sponsored content)

Steve Gamel
Steve Gamelhttps://linktr.ee/SteveGamel

