Former Double Oak Mayor Mike Donnelly on Monday night was honored for his longtime service to the town with a proclamation by incoming Mayor Patrick Johnson and the Town Council.

Donnelly was named Mayor Emeritus and May 15, 2023 was declared “Mike Donnelly Appreciation Day.”

Donnelly was first elected to town council in 2004 and served as mayor from 2009-11, 2012-21 and October 2022 to May 15, 2023.

Read the proclamation below: